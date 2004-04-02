This is to keep track of some interesting events concerning our work March 2004 30.3.2004 Berliner Gespräche zur Digitalen Integration Internet Sociologie visuelle et Digital Humanities http://www.tags-graffitis.net und der ländliche Raum http://www.digitale-chancen.de/berlinerg/static.cfm?key=49 Museum für Kommunikation Berlin Leipziger Straße 16 31 March-2 April, 2004 Building & Bridging Community Networks: Knowledge, Innovation & Diversity through Communication University of Brighton, UK http://www.cmis.brighton.ac.uk/research/seake/cna/conference/cfp.html April 2004 16.April 2004 St.Georgen bei Obernberg Technoboom - Wirtschaft - Bauerntum http://www.dci.at/symposium04.asp Mai 2004 June 2004 Juli 2004 August 2004 September 2004 29 September - 1 October 2004 Sustainability and Community Technology: What Does this Mean for Community Informatics? Monash Centre, Prato, Italy Community Informatics Research Network Inc. (CIRN) http://www.ciresearch.net/prato2004. October 2004